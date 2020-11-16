Get rid of winner-take-all in Electoral College | READER COMMENTARY

In Roger C. Kostmayer’s recent letter to the editor, “Let majority rule and override Electoral College” (Nov. 14), he proposes a system that would take a bad system and make it worse. The problem is not with the Electoral College, it is with the winner-take-all allocation of electoral votes that is used by most states.
Under Mr. Kostmayer’s proposal, a state might allocate all its electoral votes to a candidate that is highly unpopular in the state, based on the candidate winning the popular vote nationwide. What is fair about that? A better method would be for a state to allocate its electoral votes proportionally to the popular vote in that state. This can easily be done by the state’s legislature and it would be entirely constitutional.
Robert Gross, Pikesville
Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.