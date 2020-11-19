All votes for president should carry equal weight | READER COMMENTARY

I write in support of the recent letter to the editor, “Let majority rule and override Electoral College” (Nov. 12). On its face, the concept of the Electoral College might not seem out of line with democratic values. The people vote, electors are chosen, and the electors cast their ballots on the behalf of the voters in their respective states. It sounds simple, but as it is applied it distorts the ideals of elected officials being able to govern via the consent of the people.
Some might say it attempts to give a voice to those people who would otherwise be drowned out by the majority. But, upon closer inspection, that belief does not hold water for one crucial reason: If the Electoral College truly was a bulwark of democracy, then it would stand to reason that electoral votes, nationwide, would be apportioned depending on how well the candidates did in their respective states. The winner-take-all system of allocating electoral votes, used in 48 of 50 states, severely diminishes the weight of all the votes cast for the candidate who ends up in the minority in each state. So, even in a state where 49.5% of the people vote for one candidate, all the state’s electoral votes are allocated to the candidate who won 50.5% of the vote. Since it operates on a winner-take-all system, it is, in fact, the states that choose the president, not the people.
It is time to give each person in the United States one equally weighted vote to choose who will faithfully execute the laws of the land. It is hard to imagine defending a system that routinely awards the office of president to a candidate who failed to earn the majority votes from the people whom they will govern. The Declaration of Independence says that governments instituted by the people derive “their just powers from the consent of the governed.” There have been too many presidents who have not achieved that very consent but were permitted to occupy the highest elected office in the land.
Steven Hand, Towson
Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.