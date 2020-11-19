All votes for president should carry equal weight | READER COMMENTARY

Some might say it attempts to give a voice to those people who would otherwise be drowned out by the majority. But, upon closer inspection, that belief does not hold water for one crucial reason: If the Electoral College truly was a bulwark of democracy, then it would stand to reason that electoral votes, nationwide, would be apportioned depending on how well the candidates did in their respective states. The winner-take-all system of allocating electoral votes, used in 48 of 50 states, severely diminishes the weight of all the votes cast for the candidate who ends up in the minority in each state. So, even in a state where 49.5% of the people vote for one candidate, all the state’s electoral votes are allocated to the candidate who won 50.5% of the vote. Since it operates on a winner-take-all system, it is, in fact, the states that choose the president, not the people.