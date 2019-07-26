GOP decided foreign sabotage of democracy is fine by them

Former special counsel Robert Mueller was clear that the Russians meddled in the 2016 election and will do so again in 2020 (“Mueller’s bottom line: Russian election interference is real, serious, and still a threat,” July 24). FBI Director Christopher Wray said the same thing in testimony earlier this month. Yet Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is refusing to act on both the bipartisan Secure Elections Act and a bill passed by the House on June 27, Securing America’s Federal Elections Act.