Sarbanes: Election workers deserve added protection | READER COMMENTARY

Wandrea "Shaye" Moss, a former Georgia election worker, testifies as he mother, Ruby Freeman listens, as the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol continues to reveal its findings of a year-long investigation, at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, June 21, 2022. (Michael Reynolds/Pool Photo via AP) (Michael Reynolds/AP)

When election workers are under attack, our democracy is under attack.

Recently, Americans heard Wandrea “Shaye” Moss and Ruby Freeman describe living in fear after President Donald Trump spread conspiracy theories of election fraud, targeting them and their families. Their stories echo the experiences of many election workers who have faced threats of death or violence since the 2020 election, a serious concern raised by letter writer and volunteer election judge Robert Shirley (”U.S. must protect election workers,” June 27).

Throughout our nation’s history, election workers have put serving their communities and safeguarding our electoral process above all else. Now, we must provide these unsung heroes of democracy the security and protection they deserve.

Among its many reforms to restore and bolster our democracy, H.R. 1, the For The People Act, which I introduced, would protect our democratic process and the individuals who administer it. The provisions of this bill, combined with other legislation I have co-sponsored, such as the Election Worker and Polling Place Protection Act, would impose monetary fines and jail time for violence and threats against election workers, volunteers and their families. These are the kinds of protections that we must provide to brave and patriotic election workers such as Ms. Ross and Ms. Freeman.

Robert Shirley, thank you for your work to support free and fair elections. For you, and for all election workers across the country, we must enact robust legislation to fortify our democracy.

— John P. Sarbanes, Washington, D.C.

The writer, a Democrat, represents Maryland’s 3rd Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives.

