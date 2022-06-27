U.S. must protect election workers | READER COMMENTARY

Wandrea "Shaye" Moss, a former Georgia election worker, is comforted by her mother, Ruby Freeman, right, as the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol continues to reveal its findings of a year-long investigation, at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. on Tuesday, June 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin) (Jacquelyn Martin/AP)

I’m thoroughly disgusted. After hearing the testimony from Wandrea “Shaye” Moss and her mother, Ruby Freeman, along with all of the other speakers and video clips, I’m beside myself with anger and frustration that the U.S. Department of Justice has sat on the sidelines without pursuing any obvious attempt to restrain the clear and present danger that Donald Trump and his supporters pose to our democracy (”‘He targeted me’: In Jan. 6 testimony, election officials recount threats after Trump’s false accusations,” June 22).

I worked as a precinct judge in North Carolina for over 12 years before moving to Maryland and I continued doing it here as well during the 2016 presidential election cycle. In all of those years, I have never received anything other that respect and admiration from both Republican and Democrats for my willingness to support the democratic process. I am beside myself with rage that the ex-president has weaponized the act of participating in the election process.

We need protections for election workers! We need accountability for the powerful and connected. U.S. Rep. John Sarbanes, U.S. Sen. Ben Cardin and U.S. Sen. Chris Van Hollen must all actively work to pass strong, enforceable changes to the laws of our land which will strengthen the election process and protect the participants. We need to retire the Electoral College and move to deciding a president the same way we do candidates for the U.S. House of Representatives and U.S. Senate — with a total vote count.

I hope our representatives in Congress work hard for these changes in the coming weeks. We are likely to see terrible retribution from the Republican side of the aisle if they take back the House and Senate in the fall. The threat to our democracy is real and present. We need our leadership to stand against it now more than ever.

— Robert Shirley, Severn

