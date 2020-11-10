There were many winners in this election | READER COMMENTARY

Besides the vast majority of Americans, who desperately needed sanity restored to the office of President of the United States, who are among the other groups of winners in the election? All women, all persons of color, all persons of an older age (President-elect Joe Biden will be 78 when he takes office!), and all lawyers (both sides) who will be involved in Trump’s fraudulent claim of election fraud.
Robert Kass, Owings Mills
