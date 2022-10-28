Voters fear what the Republican Party has become | READER COMMENTARY

Arizona Republican Gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake speaks as former President Donald Trump listens during a rally, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in Mesa, Arizona. She has pledged to "declare an invasion" at the southern border. (AP Photo/Matt York) (Matt York/AP)

I couldn’t disagree more with Ramesh Ponnuru’s take on what issues are most critical in the upcoming midterm elections (”Democrats are focusing on the wrong issues,” Oct. 27).

I believe that the greatest fears of reasonably intelligent voters are: First, that the Republican Party is out of control, and without a unified effort on the part of American voters to stop them, the erosion of our democratic system of government will continue to accelerate.

Advertisement

Second, that the soft pedaling of the Jan. 6 insurrection and the flagrant, unabashed use of “election fraud” as a foundational issue in 50% of GOP candidates running for election demonstrates a clear lack of integrity and a willingness to use disinformation to distract and confuse the American populace.

Third, that the rapid implementation of draconian measures to eliminate abortion as a medical option following the overturning of Roe v. Wade proves that Republicans don’t mind disenfranchising 50% of the American population, just as they have done to make voting more difficult for people who might not possess a driver’s license or be unable to vote in person on Election Day because they’re working two jobs to keep their heads above water.

Advertisement

Inflation specifically, and the economy in general are worldwide issues, and, statistically, America is doing better than most of the rest of the world in dealing with it.

The Republican Party continues to weaponize fear as its primary strategy to influence public opinion. That’s because their “platform” is simply to consolidate power at the state level and to use that power to override the wishes of the majority of Americans — like setting aside who they choose in free elections.

Now that’s something to be truly afraid of.

— Neil Rauch, Baltimore

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.