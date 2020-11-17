Democrats can’t complain about drawn-out election process | READER COMMENTARY

After Democrats insisted on a drawn-out mail-in process, they can’t now demand that President Donald Trump concede before the drawn-out process is complete (“Trump campaign retreats from key claim in Pennsylvania suit, dropping allegation of illegally processed ballots,” Nov. 16). We know Democrats had hundreds of lawyers waiting in the wings in case the shoe was on the other foot.
Now, for our own good, we wish Joe Biden good health.
D.M. Quinn, Parkton
