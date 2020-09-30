Voting for third party candidates gets you four more years of Trump | READER COMMENTARY

To be clear, if you follow the advice of the recent letter writer, “For president, vote Libertarian this November" (Sept. 23), you will be helping to re-elect Donald Trump and his illiberal, anti-democratic policies, not “allowing us to enjoy our liberty and greater opportunity.”
In 2016, nearly 8 million votes went to third party candidates, and Mr. Trump, who lost the nationwide popular vote, won the electoral college because of fewer than 80,000 votes spread across three states. People who did not vote for Hillary Clinton effectively voted for Mr. Trump. They voted for societal disruption, the unbridled spread of the COVID-19 pandemic and foreign interference in our elections. They voted for a would-be authoritarian who disdains the rule of law.
If making your personal political statement is more important to you that helping to ensure the continuation of the American experiment in freedom and democracy, then, by all means, support a hopeless cause and send your message. But please, have no illusions about what you’re really doing. President Trump himself has assured us that if he doesn’t win, our 200-year of tradition of “peaceful transfers of power” may be coming to an end. Libertarian ideals can expect no special treatment.
Bradley Alger, Baltimore
Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.