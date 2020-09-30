Voting for third party candidates gets you four more years of Trump | READER COMMENTARY

If making your personal political statement is more important to you that helping to ensure the continuation of the American experiment in freedom and democracy, then, by all means, support a hopeless cause and send your message. But please, have no illusions about what you’re really doing. President Trump himself has assured us that if he doesn’t win, our 200-year of tradition of “peaceful transfers of power” may be coming to an end. Libertarian ideals can expect no special treatment.