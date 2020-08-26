xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Advertisement
Advertisement

Prospective election judge pledges to help (if someone will respond) | READER COMMENTARY

For The Baltimore Sun
Aug 26, 2020 1:36 PM
Christy Frink of Baltimore has volunteered to be an election judge in November. She initially received no response to her offer but eventually emailed two employees of the Baltimore City Elections Board who signed her up for training. August 21, 2020
Christy Frink of Baltimore has volunteered to be an election judge in November. She initially received no response to her offer but eventually emailed two employees of the Baltimore City Elections Board who signed her up for training. August 21, 2020 (Barbara Haddock Taylor / Baltimore Sun)

Thank you for writing about the situation for people who have applied to serve as election judges and have received no response (”Maryland election judge volunteers report slow, sometimes no response to their offers to work pandemic election,” Aug. 24).

I thought I was possibly the only one! I even joked that I might have been the only person to apply and that they didn’t think one person was enough. I’m glad to know that there are so many others willing to support our voting rights. I have applied again and will apply yet again if I get no response. It’s what I can do to help others to get in their vote.

Advertisement

Kim Kilduff, Catonsville

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.

Recommended on Baltimore Sun

Advertisement

Latest Readers Respond

Advertisement
Advertisement