Prospective election judge pledges to help (if someone will respond) | READER COMMENTARY

Thank you for writing about the situation for people who have applied to serve as election judges and have received no response (”Maryland election judge volunteers report slow, sometimes no response to their offers to work pandemic election,” Aug. 24).
I thought I was possibly the only one! I even joked that I might have been the only person to apply and that they didn’t think one person was enough. I’m glad to know that there are so many others willing to support our voting rights. I have applied again and will apply yet again if I get no response. It’s what I can do to help others to get in their vote.
Kim Kilduff, Catonsville
