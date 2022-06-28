Volunteering as election judge a joy: Let’s keep it that way | READER COMMENTARY

Wandrea "Shaye" Moss, a former Georgia election worker, is comforted by her mother Ruby Freeman, right, as the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol continues to reveal its findings of a year-long investigation, at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, June 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin) (Jacquelyn Martin/AP)

The recent column by Dan Rodricks about the need for poll workers hit close to my heart (”Good people still needed to work the polls, counter Trump’s ‘Big Lie,’” June 24). I have been an election judge in Carroll County for three decades — back to the days of green and white ledger book voter rolls.

Much progress has been made in the ensuing years such that the time from check-in to voting is about 10 minutes now. That’s not counting the time in line, which is unpredictable, at best.

Working as an election judge — in support of our fellow citizens, the county, the state and the nation — is nothing less than honorable, patriotic and gratifying work. I have never been harassed as an election judge, and I pray that I never will be.

My personal safety is a real concern. But my duty to the voting process far outweighs my personal concerns.

Harassed poll workers like Shaye Moss should file criminal cases and civil lawsuits against Donald Trump, Rudy Giuliani and their henchman for defamation. I believe there is enough recorded and documented evidence to support such action.

Thank you for Mr. Rodricks and his continuing outstanding columns.

— Raymond Miles, Sykesville

