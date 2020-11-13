A young election judge offers an important civics lesson | READER COMMENTARY

Rebecca Nason’s commentary (“Not quite old enough to vote, I worked the poll instead" Nov. 10) on her service as an election judge before she was age-eligible to vote should be required reading for everyone, especially for those who so quickly accept with little analysis or reflection unsubstantiated allegations of voter fraud on the scale alleged by Donald Trump.
Ms. Nason observes that “everything is done meticulously to the point of absurdity” in order to avoid mistakes, let alone fraud. Of course, everywhere in the country, similar safeguards were in effect. I am no expert, nor an historian of U.S. elections, but has there ever been any incident of error or fraud approaching the level alleged by President Trump?
I thank Ms. Nason for giving us a lesson on civics and objectivity.
Steven Wilder, Baltimore
