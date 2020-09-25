I volunteered to serve as an election judge so why am I being ignored? | READER COMMENTARY

On Aug. 24, The Baltimore Sun ran an article, “Maryland election judge volunteers report slow, sometimes no response to their offers to work pandemic election,” detailing how election judge volunteers were not receiving responses from local officials while at the same time those same local officials were saying that they did not have enough volunteers.
I was interested in the article because I had applied to be an election judge three separate times over the preceding six months and had not received a single response. The day after the article ran, I received an email saying that Baltimore officials would be contacting me shortly for training. I have not been contacted since — except for a brief response to another email I wrote asking if I was no longer being considered for training.
Given that the election is only about 40 days away, is there still a shortage of election judges and volunteers, and what is the city doing to fill those roles? I am very interested in working as an election judge if there is a shortage of volunteers. I am young, and I am healthy. I do not have as much to fear from COVID-19 as a retiree, but the city needs to do its job.
If this is an issue that is affecting more than just myself, please run a follow-up article (“Maryland fills election judge positions, still looking for substitutes,” Aug. 28). We need as many people as we can to volunteer to make sure that Baltimore and Maryland have a well-run election on Nov. 3.
Chris Nutt, Baltimore
