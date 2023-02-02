Disenfranchisement cloaked as ‘election security’ | READER COMMENTARY

Reading the article “GOP moves anger military families” (Jan. 16), one paragraph stood out: “Republican lawmakers said during debate on the Ohio legislation that even if Trump’s claims aren’t true, the skepticism they have caused among conservatives about the accuracy of election results justifies imposing new limits.”

Donald Trump’s lies about election fraud are just a continuation of years of absurd claims of election fraud by the GOP. Amplified by social media, Trump’s lies have had devastating consequences, including an acceleration of latter day Jim Crow laws implemented by states unshackled by a Supreme Court untethered from reality.

Jan. 6, 2021, was a national disgrace, brought on by Trump. Unfortunately, the consequences of Trump’s and the GOP lies about “voter fraud” continue to impact the country. Just last month, a losing candidate for a New Mexico State Senate seat was charged with paying four men to shoot at the residences and offices of Democratic officials, narrowly missing young children.

This disenfranchisement cloaked as “election security” and based on a virtually non-existent boogeyman is insanity. George Orwell would be appalled at such a dystopian nightmare.

— Tim Eastman, Baltimore

