Marylanders should vote — responsibly | READER COMMENTARY

Voters fill out their ballots at Meadowbrook Athletic Complex in Elliott City, one of five early voting locations in Howard County. File. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media). (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)

Please vote today if you haven’t already. And remember to consider voting for candidates who will represent you (”Elections matter: Vote as if your future depends on it,” Nov. 4).

Those who are election deniers are just going to be placeholders who don’t have to think for themselves. They follow a larger nationwide party platform that is not holding true to the needs and the concerns of most of us on the ground.

In this midterm, every vote counts. Do you want two years of nothing getting accomplished? Or four years of nothing being changed for the better? Vote, please.

— Kate Hartig, Parkton

