The days of in-person voting have come and gone | READER COMMENTARY

Annie Williams, right, stands in line to vote at one of six in-person voting centers in Baltimore on Tuesday, June 2, 2020. Such delays can be avoided by voting by mail, an option that the COVID-19 pandemic has made essential. (AP Photo/Brian Witte) (Brian Witte/AP)

Here we go again (”Issues more than candidates drive voters to polls in Maryland as early in-person voting gets underway,” Oct. 27). We’ve already had the election stories about the lack of election judges. On Election Day, a polling place or two will open late and a machine or two will fail. Voters will go to the polls and be handed paper ballots. Within minutes, the paper will be discarded in the trash or on the ground in an environmentally insensitive fashion. What a waste!

In-person voting requires the closure of schools, a day off for students, teachers and staff. It requires police at various polling places to maintain order. There is increased traffic in the areas where the polls are located. Meanwhile, more than a half million Marylanders have voted or will vote by mail. No lines to stand in. No worries if it is raining on Election Day. No need to modify one’s schedule to vote. Simply fill out an easy form and either mail it or place it in a drop box.

We should do away with in-person voting entirely. Oregon and Washington have done so. It makes economic sense. It is secure. Paper ballots create a paper record of votes should there be an issue. Must we maintain an antiquated and wasteful system?

— Irwin E. Weiss, Towson

