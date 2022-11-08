One vote can make all the difference | READER COMMENTARY

Do you wonder if you should bother voting (”Elections matter: Vote as if your future depends on it,” Nov. 4)?

In April, there were elections for alderman in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin, a suburb of Milwaukee. One of the races, District 5, came out tied 702-702. But there was one provisional ballot, and the person who cast that ballot provided the documentation in time for their vote to be counted. That one person’s vote decided who won.

You never know when your vote will be the deciding one. Election Day is today. Your vote matters.

— Cheryl Arney, Ellicott City

