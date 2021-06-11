Help protect seniors from financial scams | READER COMMENTARY

In 2018, the Maryland Comptroller’s office, the Maryland Attorney General’s Office, the Maryland Department of Aging, AARP, Consumer Credit Counseling Services of Maryland, ELDER Safe, and many other organizations partnered to establish PROTECT Week to bring attention to this common, yet often unreported crime. Only one in 44 victims of elder fraud file a police report as they are often too ashamed to notify law enforcement and the average loss is an astounding $120,000.