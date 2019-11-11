My main question would be: released to what? All of his family is probably gone and he almost surely has nothing to go back to. The cost of assisted living or hospice care for the indigent would probably make the incarceration cost seem a mere pittance. Especially if we really did a cost benefit analysis. Who would fund him away from assisted living and hospice care if he was still sturdy enough to physically function? He probably wouldn’t get much from Social Security. Who would hire him? His quality of life would probably be significantly diminished if he were to be released. After all of that time in prison, Mr. Riddle and many others like him have become completely institutionally dependent. This is mainly due to the fact that their decision-making skills have atrophied. They are not allowed to make decisions there. Their only stress living in the joint is survival. That population would have no working set of skills to transition back into society and to even be remotely functional.