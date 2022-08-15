Do not defund those who investigate elder abuse | READER COMMENTARY

How can you combat abuse and neglect of older adults and adults with disabilities with virtually no money? You really can’t. But if we end up with the funding levels proposed by U.S. Senate Democrats for the upcoming fiscal year, that is exactly what will happen across the country including in Maryland.

Congressional Democrats, including U.S. Sen. Chris Van Hollen, voted in 2020 and 2021 to provide Elder Justice Act programs with $376 million in funding. Now, they want to essentially take this money away. Most notably, this year’s $188 million in funding for states for adult protective services (APS) programs would be slashed to $6 million for the entire nation in the Senate Democratic proposal for next year.

In this proposal, Maryland would get a grand total of $100,467 in funding for its APS program, the front line in addressing and investigating reports of elder abuse and abuse of adults with disabilities. That means important staff and services could be cut — just as we are witnessing increased reports of abuse as the pandemic winds down.

We urge Senator Van Hollen and his colleagues to do the right thing and retain full funding for APS in Fiscal 2023.

— Bob Blancato, Washington, D.C.

The writer is national coordinator for the Elder Justice Coalition.

