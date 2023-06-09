Maryland takes on elder abuse | READER COMMENTARY

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

One in five seniors over age 65 have been the victims of fraud, losing a staggering $2.9 billion a year to identity thieves and con artists, according to AARP Maryland which this year sponsors Protect Week, June 12-16, to raise awareness of such fraud. File. (Tribune Content Agency) (Dreamstime)

It might have gone unnoticed during the deliberations of the 445th Maryland legislative session, but the state has taken an important step in attacking the scourge of elder abuse. The General Assembly passed Senate Bill 797 and House Bill 1191, establishing the Task Force on Preventing and Countering Elder Abuse. The measures were signed into law by Gov. Wes Moore on May 16.

Our population is aging. Estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau indicate that 22% — more than one in five adults — will be age 60 or older by 2030. That is a mere seven years from now. Not taking on elder abuse risks the well-being of Maryland residents as our population ages. We must help those who suffer abuse, as well as their families, their caregivers and their friends and neighbors. We must hold perpetrators accountable, even if they are family, friends, caregivers or neighbors.

The task force is authorized to begin work July 1 and consists of 20 members who come from various disciplines that are involved with elder welfare. The task force must consider oversight measures, ways to increase awareness and transparency, and ways to prosecute this crime.

A preliminary report must be submitted to Governor Moore and the General Assembly by Dec. 31. A final report is due at the end of 2024. AARP Maryland intends to monitor the activities of the task force with great interest, and we stand ready to help the task force achieve the goals of this important legislation.

To raise awareness about elder abuse and financial exploitation, AARP Maryland, the Maryland Attorney General’s Office, the Maryland Department of Aging, the Maryland Department of Human Services, the Maryland Department of Financial Regulations, the Office of the Comptroller of Maryland and the U.S. Attorney’s Office, along with local government and consumer groups, are hosting Protect Week, a statewide awareness and public education campaign.

Running from June 12 through June 17, Protect Week coincides with World Elder Abuse Awareness Day on June 15 and features free virtual and in-person events around the state, including webinars, shred events, and workshops. For a complete schedule, visit www.aarp.org/md.

— Karen Morgan, Annapolis

The writer is a member of the AARP Maryland Executive Council.

