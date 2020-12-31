Ehrlich’s support of Trump raises all kinds of unanswered questions | READER COMMENTARY

The recent article detailing ex-Maryland Gov. Robert L. Ehrlich Jr.’s upping his public political profile (“Ehrlich dips into local politics but keeps his eye on the national scene,” Dec. 30) failed to address two critical aspects of Mr. Ehrlich’s stated continued strong support for President Donald Trump.
Mr. Ehrlich’s public advocacy for keeping restaurants open and for maintaining high school sports programs during the deadly COVID-19 pandemic indicates that, to some degree, he questions the consensus opinion of leading public health experts that social distancing is key to stopping the spread of the coronavirus.
As a continued Trump supporter, that begs the question — not addressed in the story — of what the former governor thinks of the president’s highly irresponsible handling of the pandemic, likely resulting in tens of thousands of what might have been avoidable American deaths. Does Mr. Ehrlich think the pandemic is also “a hoax,” as he was quoted saying about Russia’s meddling in the 2016 election?
Additionally, any politician who still supports Mr. Trump should be asked their opinion of the president’s legally frivolous and ultimately democratically undermining effort to subvert the official 2020 presidential election results. Where does the former governor stand on this important question? Does he believe President-elect Joe Biden’s winning electoral and popular vote totals also to be “a hoax,” as Mr. Trump still claims?
Ira Rifkin, Annapolis
