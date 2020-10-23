xml:space="preserve">
What was Annapolis thinking with City Dock event? | READER COMMENTARY

For The Baltimore Sun
Oct 23, 2020 1:10 PM
Travis Pastrana launches from the takeoff ramp on the first of his three jumps. Local daredevil Travis Pastrana jumped a rally car over the Annapolis City Dock's 'ego alley.'
Travis Pastrana launches from the takeoff ramp on the first of his three jumps. Local daredevil Travis Pastrana jumped a rally car over the Annapolis City Dock's 'ego alley.' (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

At Travis Pastrana’s recent stunt jump in Annapolis, the state of Maryland and city of Annapolis failed to implement the most basic precautions in the middle of a pandemic (“Annapolis native Travis Pastrana successfully jumps car over Ego Alley multiple times,” Oct. 22).

Crowds stood shoulder to shoulder, many maskless, for hours waiting for the event to start. On the streets, in buildings and along the water, COVID-19 could be spreading. Even Annapolis police officers could be seen maskless.

Gov. Larry Hogan, who claims to be serious about controlling the pandemic, allowed this to happen a few hundred yards from the State House. My kids are struggling to learn while sitting in front of a computer, but this is OK?

It’s an utter failure by Governor Hogan, Mayor Gavin Buckley and Police Chief Ed Jackson. Each of them needs to be held accountable. We can only hope that nobody suffers from their inability to enforce their own rules.
Andy Schmickle, Harwood

