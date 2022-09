In this image made from video and released by WikiLeaks, former U.S. National Security Agency systems analyst Edward Snowden speaks in Moscow, Oct. 11, 2013. President Vladimir Putin has granted Russian citizenship to former U.S. security contractor Edward Snowden, according to a decree signed by the Russian leader on Monday Sept. 26, 2022. (AP Photo, File) (Uncredited/AP)

Now that Edward Snowden is Russia’s newest citizen (”Russia gives citizenship to ex-NSA contractor Edward Snowden,” Sept. 26), the former U.S. National Security Agency contractor who leaked classified documents and left the United States to avoid prosecution, is available to be drafted into the Russian army and sent to Ukraine.

— Charles McCannon, Bel Air

