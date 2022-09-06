Goodbye, public education: Here’s why I’m leaving. | READER COMMENTARY

Today is the day! My last day with Baltimore County Public Schools after 23 years. From the time I was a little girl playing school in my bedroom, I always wanted to be a teacher. Unfortunately, all the fun and excitement of being a teacher has slowly but surely been sucked out of the profession (”‘I feel good about this year’: Baltimore-area schools resume classes amid staffing concerns, new masking rules,” Aug. 26).

Great teachers possess an intrinsic desire to do what they do. Lord knows there is very little extrinsic reward anymore. As a leader, my No. 1 goal was to always remind teachers how valued they were. If I accomplished that, I did my job. This past year was always about that and never about test scores. To all of the amazing and dedicated teachers I have met along my journey, may you continue to find it within yourself to follow your passion. I no longer have it in me to give 110% to this broken system.

Trying to protect my staff from the shattered glass falling from up above was too exhausting both physically and mentally. I tried my best, and I’m sorry to no longer be able to protect you. I admire you for continuing to do what you know you are meant to do. However, never forget there are always options, and choosing you is not failure. It has taken me some time to realize this, but I am at peace with my decision and unbelievably excited for my new journey.

I’m sure that journey will come with stres,s and ups and downs. I’m not looking for an easy road — just a road that is not covered in potholes, speed bumps and road closed signs. Most important, I need a road where I feel valued and supported. All my love to those in the trenches doing the hardest work there is!

In case you don’t hear it enough, you are amazing!

— Kristin Bull, Nottingham

