It’s time for courageous political leaders to step forward to stop the “schoolyard brawl” (“Is Maryland in for a schoolyard brawl over schools?” Jan. 3). There is plenty of evidence across the state that many of Maryland’s public schools are underfunded and underperforming. Without the right combination of additional funding and reforms, far too many students will encounter a more treacherous path to responsible adulthood.
By all accounts, an increase in student success over time will spur economic growth and additional tax revenues for the state. The unanswered question remains, can political leaders in Maryland agree on spending levels and reforms to “secure the blessings of liberty to ourselves and our prosperity?"
Mark M. Spradley, Chevy Chase
