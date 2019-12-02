Maryland had one additional school system in the top 10, making its total four of the top 10 school systems in the United States. Note that this is before any additional funding recommended by the Kirwan Commission on education. The previous Thornton Commission mandated significant increases in funding and promised dramatic changes in outcomes but without a way to measure return on investment or accountability for its achievement. Now, we have Kirwan with the same scenario (“Maryland education commission endorses $4 billion public school plan. Now lawmakers have to fund it,” Nov. 21).