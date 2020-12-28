Legislators must override Hogan’s veto of education reform | READER COMMENTARY

Current funding, based on an outdated 2002 school funding formula, is not equal to the task of bringing unsupported students up to grade level after they’ve worked (or not worked) for months at home alone. For such unfortunate students, and there are doubtless many, schools have once again closed down altogether. The blueprint provides targeted support for such students by providing individual attention and multiple opportunities to get them back on track. The blueprint ensures that there is adequate staff and extra services for these students to help them catch up and be successful in the classroom.