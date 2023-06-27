Critics of schools often ill-informed | READER COMMENTARY

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

In response to the recent letter to the editor assigning blame for failing schools (”Who is failing K-12 schools — administrators, unions, parents,” June 21), the writer exemplifies what is wrong with the American education system. Those outside of education, with no classroom experience, criticize and make recommendations, often using fallacies and hyperbole which should not be taken for reasoned and informed perspective.

Professor David Hursh in his book, “The End of Public Schools: The Corporate Reform Agenda to Privatize Education,” states that the attack on public schools “serves, in part, as a purposeful distraction from the real crises in the [United States]: racism and sexism, massive economic and racial inequality, and inadequate housing and health care.”

No Child Left Behind and the subsequent Every Student Succeeds Acts were passed with minimal educator input, imposing a business mentality onto education.

Recently we have seen state legislators passing laws based more on a political agenda than improving the education of students. Imagine going to the hospital and being treated by lawyers, accountants and politicians, a scenario analogous to what is happening with education reform.

— Edward Kitlowski, Towson

The writer is a retired Baltimore County Public Schools special education teacher.

