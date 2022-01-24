Letter overstates education rights | READER COMMENTARY

While Judge Kaplan in two unappealable opinions said that there was a “constitutional right in Maryland to an adequate public education,” the Court of Appeals in 2005 said: “we caution the court to be careful in the kinds of declarations and orders it issues.” No such right to education appears in Maryland’s constitution and recent experience with COVID closings suggests that until the power of teachers’ unions over teacher certification and salary schedules is broken, massive appropriations and well-intentioned judicial admonitions will not improve Maryland’s schools.