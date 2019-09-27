Americans should support early educational opportunities abroad

We clearly value our children’s learning and development and believe it is critically important for the future of both their lives and our community. And for the future of our world, I believe this investment in youth, particularly in young children, should extend well beyond our state and national borders. Most people don’t know that since 1990, U.S. international aid has saved the lives of nearly 100 million children, which is an amazing accomplishment. But we need to make sure that children do more than survive; we need to help them thrive.