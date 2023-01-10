Ex-police chief: Vignarajah engages in race-baiting | READER COMMENTARY

Thiru Vignarajah, the pro bono representative of the family of Deanta Dorsey, speaks on Thursday, Jan. 5. The 16-year-old Edmondson High School student was fatally shot one day earlier as he and other students gathered for lunch at the Edmondson Village Shopping Center. Four other teens were injured. With Vignarajah are family members and community leaders. (Kim Hairston/Baltimore Sun) (Kim Hairston/Baltimore Sun )

In the article, “Family of slain teen calls for justice, prayers after shooting at Baltimore’s Edmondson Village Shopping Center” (Jan. 5), attorney Thiru Vignarajah grandstands by making an irresponsible and insensitive racial comment. He asked “the city and media to treat the case with the same fervor they would apply if the victims were white teenagers from suburban Maryland.”

If anyone is familiar with Baltimore homicide investigators, they know they are driven to bring justice to the victims and their families. In a city whose criminal justice leadership and mayor is African American, it is an insult to suggest otherwise. His comment can only be viewed as self-serving and attention-grabbing. He lost my respect and that of many others.

— John E. Gavrilis, Nottingham

The writer is a retired police chief with the Maryland Transit Administration.

