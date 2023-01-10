Ex-police chief: Vignarajah engages in race-baiting | READER COMMENTARY

In the article, “Family of slain teen calls for justice, prayers after shooting at Baltimore’s Edmondson Village Shopping Center” (Jan. 5), attorney Thiru Vignarajah grandstands by making an irresponsible and insensitive racial comment. He asked “the city and media to treat the case with the same fervor they would apply if the victims were white teenagers from suburban Maryland.”
If anyone is familiar with Baltimore homicide investigators, they know they are driven to bring justice to the victims and their families. In a city whose criminal justice leadership and mayor is African American, it is an insult to suggest otherwise. His comment can only be viewed as self-serving and attention-grabbing. He lost my respect and that of many others.
— John E. Gavrilis, Nottingham
The writer is a retired police chief with the Maryland Transit Administration.
