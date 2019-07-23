Sun editorial not fair to baseball fans

I continue to be a print subscriber to The Sun because I want to support factual journalism. Your editorial today, (“Is Baltimore still a baseball town?" July 22) has me questioning that decision.
You don’t even have the correct score for the Sunday game — O’s won 5-0, not 5-1.
Why focus on a game when the temps hit almost 100 and the O's cancelled the Sunday Kids Run the Bases event because of the heat?
Yes, attendance is down for three reasons you name: baseball attendance is down overall, the Orioles are a losing club and safety concerns. But to cast that as an indictment of the team’s fan base strikes me as a stretch.
We can’t solve the overall problem of baseball attendance. I think being able to watch a game from anywhere is a contributing factor. The city is working on the safety concerns as it must for many reasons. Remember that during the Freddie Gray period, the team was winning. To me, that is the main key — getting back to having a winning team. The new management is working on that, but they are also realistic in knowing it can’t be done overnight. I’m a season ticket holder (the O’s are very generous with their season subscribers). Some games that I attend are awful and others, like Sunday, are magic.
I'm not sure what you were trying to accomplish with your editorial, but at the very least, get the basic facts right.
Sincerely,
Marianne Freedman