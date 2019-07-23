Sun editorial not fair to baseball fans

We can’t solve the overall problem of baseball attendance. I think being able to watch a game from anywhere is a contributing factor. The city is working on the safety concerns as it must for many reasons. Remember that during the Freddie Gray period, the team was winning. To me, that is the main key — getting back to having a winning team. The new management is working on that, but they are also realistic in knowing it can’t be done overnight. I’m a season ticket holder (the O’s are very generous with their season subscribers). Some games that I attend are awful and others, like Sunday, are magic.