The cartoonist who draws “The Bottom Line” in your “Evening Edition” online newsletter that you send me each evening is about as funny as Donald Trump, the braying jackass and despicable human being we had to endure as our 45th president. You should advise him to seek a job at the Fox “News” network. He will be appreciated there much more.

— Harris Factor, Columbia

