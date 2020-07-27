Welcome back, daily editorial cartoons! | READER COMMENTARY

I want to congratulate your paper for bringing daily editorial cartoons back to the the opinions section. And, as an added bonus, the cartoons express views from a wide range of political positions. The only drawback is that most of the artists are not locals, commenting on local issues, but we still have Kevin “Kal” Kallaugher for that assignment (”Baltimore Sun’s ‘KAL’ wins award for local cartooning,” Sept. 30, 2019).
A good editorial cartoonist can encapsulated a complex issue inside one panel where it may take a wordsmith a whole column to explain. And the cartoons are more fun to read.
Sean Tully, Baltimore
