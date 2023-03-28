Nothing ‘distant’ about Ed Norton-James Rouse connection | READER COMMENTARY

Actor Edward Harrison Norton, who grew up in Columbia and graduated from Wilde Lake High School, is the grandson of developer James Rouse. File. (Tribune Content Agency) (Jeff Spicer // Getty Images)

If the current trial between Fox News and voting machine company Dominion Voting Systems — with emails revealing Fox hosts continuously broadcast claims of voting fraud they knew to be lies from sources they identified as nut cases — doesn’t cause balanced consumers to question all news from Rupert Murdoch’s media empire, recent weirdness in Murdoch’s New York Post should perpetuate the concern (”Records in Fox defamation case show pressures on reporters,” March 11).

Actor Ed Norton, the Post reported in January, was presented with evidence of slave ownership by his ancestors, in this case the Rouse side of the family, which includes urban renewal innovator and Baltimore civic icon James Rouse. Norton is identified as “distantly related.”

James Rouse’s daughter, the late Robin Rouse Norton, was Ed’s mother. That makes James Rouse Ed Norton’s grandfather. I hope my grandchildren don’t feel we are “distantly related.” To be fair, I even hope Rupert Murdoch’s grandchildren don’t feel they are “distantly related,” especially when the time comes to settle the 92-year-old’s estate.

— Stan Heuisler, Baltimore

