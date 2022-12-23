Maryland farmer Ed Lippy will be missed | READER COMMENTARY

T. Edward “Ed” Lippy, a well-known Carroll County farmer whose company owned and leased 10,000 acres, died of age-related complications Dec. 3, 2022 at his Hampstead home at the age of 93. File. (Baltimore Sun handout).

“A picture tells a thousand words.” That phrase is perfect for the photo of Ed Lippy that accompanied his Baltimore Sun obituary written by Jacques Kelly (”T. Edward ‘Ed’ Lippy, an agribusiness entrepreneur and former Carroll County school board member, dies,” Dec. 18).

Ed was always quick with a smile and twinkle in his eyes when he explained his farm operations to my staff who administered the Baltimore County Agricultural Land Preservation Program. Ed and his brothers were innovative farmers and great conservationists. One example of their innovation is their early adoption of the use of satellite information (GPS) to map and track nutrient application on their many fields thus saving costs and reducing nutrient runoff.

Ed was always generous with his time and knowledge meeting with us when we would inspect their many farms under easement. He would explain to us the different farming and soil conservation systems they employed on their farms. But despite their care, I do recall one time when a property owner in Northern Baltimore County complained about dirt on the road from an adjacent farm operation. Knowing it was one of the Lippy’s farms, I called and told Ed of the complaint. The road was cleaned up within an hour.

He was truly a remarkable guy who with his brothers leave a legacy of preserving hundreds of acres of farmland and woodland in Baltimore County for future generations.

— Wally Lippincott, Baltimore

