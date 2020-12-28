The billionaires’ recovery | READER COMMENTARY

This latest bailout is about a billion dollars. It will be paid for by borrowing — in your name and mine and every other person here, about $3,000 each — to be added to the national debt. Another trillion dollars. Some of that money will be well used and will keep people afloat, and some of it will simply be misappropriated and stolen and make rich people richer. But why in the world don’t we reconsider the way we’re doing this? That’s 651 people who gained a trillion dollars in wealth since the epidemic started, while the national debt had grown by $3 trillion. It seems to me those who are already very, very rich should be paying a larger share — maybe even giving up the trillion dollars they just (I can’t say earned, but gained) as a contribution to the public good.