The recession is already here | READER COMMENTARY

Politicians are constantly talking about a “possible” recession at some future date. Wake up, people, we have been in deep recession for over a year (”Treasury Secretary Yellen says economy could slow, but a recession is not inevitable,” June 20)!

Our elected officials keep pushing a rosier picture only to delay the truth until after the November elections. Hopefully, the voters will wake up and vote these prevaricators out of office. Let them do real work in the real labor force for a change.

— Rein Keskula, Berlin

