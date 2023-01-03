U.S. economic policy should not punish workers to boost the rich | READER COMMENTARY

A currency trader walks by the screens showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI), left, and the foreign exchange rate between U.S. dollar and South Korean won at a foreign exchange dealing room in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, Dec. 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man) (Lee Jin-man/AP)

Robert T. Kean’s letter (”Three-legged stool inflation analysis,” Dec. 29) oversimplifies the causes of inflation and perpetuates myths that harm working people. His analysis parrots many mainstream economists and media members who serve the banks and the mega-corporations and who now want already-excessive interest rate hikes to continue.

First, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell has made clear that he wants to increase unemployment in order to bring down wages. But recent research shows clearly that corporate profits are exceeding the rate of inflation, while wages are lagging.

Pandemic-related supply problems clearly kicked off our current round of inflation in the spring of 2021. The war in Ukraine caused temporary price hikes for grain and fuel. The Boston Federal Reserve Bank and other researchers have made clear that monopolies here in the U.S. have amplified the effects of inflation. That’s why profits are up in real terms while wages are down.

Second, inflation over the most recent 5-month period (July-November) has been running at an annual rate of about 2.4%. Yet the Fed wants to continue rate increases to increase unemployment and further reduce workers inflation-adjusted pay.

Do you think it’s fair to ask workers to absorb the cost of the necessary corrections?

There are other solutions that can be combined with setting interest rates including excess profits taxes and better enforcement of price-fixing and monopoly laws. We should demand that both Congress and the central bank apply solutions that are fair to everyone and that do not favor the ultra-wealthy bankers and corporate moguls that finance political campaigns.

— Charlie Cooper, Baltimore

The writer is president of Get Money Out - Maryland.

