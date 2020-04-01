Aid package spotlights U.S. economic disparity | READER COMMENTARY

The Tax Foundation, a nonpartisan think tank in Washington, estimates that 93.6% of all tax filers will receive economic relief from the coronavirus relief package recently signed by President Donald Trump (“U.S. businesses cut 27,000 jobs in March, before virus hit and unemployment exploded,” April 1). This estimate does not include the millions of other Americans who are too poor, or otherwise not required, to file taxes.
The fact that our government feels the need to provide economic relief to such a large percentage of our population underscores how much our economy benefits those at the top and how little it benefits everyone else. It also underscores the fact that our economy is not as strong as some would argue.
Our economic strength comes from those most in need of this relief package. It is time we redefine what it means to have a strong economy and address the disparity between those at the top and the masses. Our economic stability depends on it.
Bruce Brown, Nottingham
