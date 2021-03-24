Catonsville’s Ebersole had a big impact on education | READER COMMENTARY

Growing up in Catonsville, I attended an all-Black elementary school, The Banneker School. In 7th grade, I attended Catonsville Junior High School, where one of my earliest white friends was Dr. Ebersole’s son, Bradley. Brad and I were close friends all throughout junior high, high school and college. Brad went on to have a distinguished career in higher education, culminating as president of Washington State Community College. Through this friendship, not only did I get to know Dr. Ebersole, his wife Shirley and Brad’s younger brothers, but my parents found an advocate who would not hesitate to correct the Baltimore County school system’s tendency to track African-American students away from advanced programs and classes.