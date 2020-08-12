Maryland poultry and seafood workers deserve protection from COVID-19 | READER COMMENTARY

As the Eastern Shore continues to be a COVID-19 hotspot, its many poultry and seafood plant workers are still forced to go to work every day without proper protections. Even though reports in June showed that more than 200 chicken processing plant workers had been infected with the virus, the Hogan administration has failed to give transparent data on which plants have been affected since then, or what steps will be taken to prevent future outbreaks. Many workers at these processing plants, as well as in Ocean City hotels and restaurants, are from immigrant and migrant communities, and many lack proper access to health care and the legal representation necessary to push for fairer labor practices (”State reports coronavirus testing record; Worcester County cases continue to climb as Maryland confirms 922 new cases,” Aug. 9).
The Hogan administration has an obligation to protect the people of Maryland, starting with the workers on the front lines. Gov. Larry Hogan can’t claim to be doing everything in his power to slow the spread of coronavirus if Maryland’s most vulnerable communities are still being exposed to preventable risks. He must issue an executive order mandating paid sick leave, appropriate protective gear and access to health care and safe housing for these workers. After all, protections for the workers who feed us equals protection for all of us.
Leila Borrero-Krouse, Salisbury
The writer is an organizer and immigration specialists with CATA Farmworkers Maryland.
