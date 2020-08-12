Maryland poultry and seafood workers deserve protection from COVID-19 | READER COMMENTARY

As the Eastern Shore continues to be a COVID-19 hotspot, its many poultry and seafood plant workers are still forced to go to work every day without proper protections. Even though reports in June showed that more than 200 chicken processing plant workers had been infected with the virus, the Hogan administration has failed to give transparent data on which plants have been affected since then, or what steps will be taken to prevent future outbreaks. Many workers at these processing plants, as well as in Ocean City hotels and restaurants, are from immigrant and migrant communities, and many lack proper access to health care and the legal representation necessary to push for fairer labor practices (”State reports coronavirus testing record; Worcester County cases continue to climb as Maryland confirms 922 new cases,” Aug. 9).