Maryland should deny licenses for Eastern Shore pipelines | COMMENTARY

In late October or early November, Maryland’s Board of Public Works, of which Treasurer Nancy Kopp is a member, will be considering whether or not to approve a license for the Del-Mar Pipeline on Maryland’s Eastern Shore. The Maryland Department of the Environment (MDE) already signed off on issuing the license for that pipeline. However, as it became evident at the public hearing for the pipeline, the climate impact of the project was not included in the considerations for issuing a license. The MDE looked at the pipeline in isolation from other pipelines and fossil fuel projects and only considered the impact on the tidal water ways through which it will traverse, not its broader climate impact. Similarly, MDE is considering issuing a license for a connecting pipeline, the Somerset Extension, for which it also is only considering the pipeline’s impact on the 147 feet of tidal waterways through which it will traverse.