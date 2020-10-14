Maryland should deny licenses for Eastern Shore pipelines | COMMENTARY

Treasurer Nancy Kopp’s Oct. 8 Opinion piece, “Climate Disasters Creating Risks in Investing” regarding the United States' Department of Labor’s proposed shortsighted rule regarding limiting pension fund administrators' ability to consider climate risks in making pension fund decisions is not the only example of climate shortsightedness by federal and state agencies.
In late October or early November, Maryland’s Board of Public Works, of which Treasurer Nancy Kopp is a member, will be considering whether or not to approve a license for the Del-Mar Pipeline on Maryland’s Eastern Shore. The Maryland Department of the Environment (MDE) already signed off on issuing the license for that pipeline. However, as it became evident at the public hearing for the pipeline, the climate impact of the project was not included in the considerations for issuing a license. The MDE looked at the pipeline in isolation from other pipelines and fossil fuel projects and only considered the impact on the tidal water ways through which it will traverse, not its broader climate impact. Similarly, MDE is considering issuing a license for a connecting pipeline, the Somerset Extension, for which it also is only considering the pipeline’s impact on the 147 feet of tidal waterways through which it will traverse.
The Hogan administration touts natural gas as a “bridge” fuel in Maryland’s transition to renewable energy sources and has pushed for its expansion. Natural gas is not a “bridge” fuel. Natural gas is composed principally of methane, a greenhouse gas that is 84 times more potent than carbon dioxide in the first 20 years after its release. The methane emissions from natural gas extraction, transmission and use is responsible for at least 25% of the warming we are experiencing today. Indeed, when used in an electric power plant, natural gas substantially increases, rather than decreases, global warming compared with coal and oil over a 20-year time frame.
Expansion of natural gas infrastructure only serves to make Maryland and the world more vulnerable to the devastating impacts of climate change. I urge the Board of Public Works and the Maryland Department of the Environment to consider the cumulative impact of the Eastern Shore pipelines in hastening climate change and to deny licenses for those projects.
Diana Younts, Takoma Park
