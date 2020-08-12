The Sun describes Eastern Shore with customary bias | READER COMMENTARY

Dr. Andrea Kane, superintendent of Queen Anne’s County Public Schools, has been embroiled in controversy in the historically conservative Eastern Shore county since offering public support for Black Lives Matter. A Facebook group, Kent Island Patriots, has called the advocacy illegal, and some of its 2,000 members are calling for her ouster. Kane has just begun serving the final year of a four-year contract with the county. (PHOTO COURTESTY OF QUEEN ANNE’S COUNTY PUBLIC SCHOOLS)