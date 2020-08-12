xml:space="preserve">
The Sun describes Eastern Shore with customary bias | READER COMMENTARY

For The Baltimore Sun
Aug 12, 2020 11:12 AM
Dr. Andrea Kane, superintendent of Queen Anne’s County Public Schools, has been embroiled in controversy in the historically conservative Eastern Shore county since offering public support for Black Lives Matter. A Facebook group, Kent Island Patriots, has called the advocacy illegal, and some of its 2,000 members are calling for her ouster. Kane has just begun serving the final year of a four-year contract with the county.
The recent front-page news article “On Maryland’s Eastern Shore, a county school superintendent is under fire for supporting Black Lives Matter,” (Aug. 6) contains the editorial comment, “Maryland’s largely conservative Eastern Shore.”

Interestingly, I have never seen The Sun describe the Baltimore metropolitan area in a similar fashion such as “Maryland’s largely liberal Baltimore metropolitan area.” Don’t look now but your bias is showing (again).

Greg McCormack, Ellicott City

