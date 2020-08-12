The Sun describes Eastern Shore with customary bias | READER COMMENTARY

The recent front-page news article “On Maryland’s Eastern Shore, a county school superintendent is under fire for supporting Black Lives Matter,” (Aug. 6) contains the editorial comment, “Maryland’s largely conservative Eastern Shore.”
Interestingly, I have never seen The Sun describe the Baltimore metropolitan area in a similar fashion such as “Maryland’s largely liberal Baltimore metropolitan area.” Don’t look now but your bias is showing (again).
Greg McCormack, Ellicott City
