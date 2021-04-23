Pandemic or no, let us remember Earth is our home and deserves respect | READER COMMENTARY

Many of us have found solace in nature during this past year of isolation. Nature has restored our spirits and increase our connections to the beauty in life.
Nature has also done better without humans going around tramping on her, and littering our air, earth, and waters with all our stuff. Can we pause to help nature continue to heal as it has been the past year (”Earth Day 2021: Easy tips for eco-friendly living,” April 15)?
Do we need to tramp so hard on Mother Earth, emit so much pollutants and litter with so much of our stuff — from beverage containers to plastic wraps to all the glittery things we seem to carry with us? Do we need all those plastics and Styrofoam, all that food tossed into garbage cans and all those energy-intensive trips?
Let’s think about what is important to us and, hopefully, one of those important things will be Mother Earth. Then we can commit to tread lightly on her — on Earth Day and every day.
Sabrina S. Fu, Ellicott City
Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.