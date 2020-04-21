Earth Day, even in isolation, is a reminder we are all connected | READER COMMENTARY

This year, instead of the usual bustle of traveling to multiple Earth Day events, we will celebrate by connecting remotely with others and, hopefully, by connecting with nature in a local park or backyard. It will be a quiet Earth Week, but quiet can be useful for savoring small pleasures, reflecting on our priorities, and recommitting to the things that we hold dear. In the face of uncertainty and global challenges, we can commit to actions such as getting involved with the Environmental Voters Project, planting a native garden or learning more about local and national environmental groups (“Celebrating Earth Day in Howard County is even more important during the coronavirus pandemic,” April 21).
There will be local and regional presentations by many organizations. Some of us in the Mid-Atlantic region are planning for a virtual showcase featuring short video clips (less than 3 minutes long) from regional environmental groups. After hearing about each of these organizations’ vision and strategy, participants can commit to the actions that fit their values, interests, priorities and current capacity.
Perhaps now more than ever, in our physical isolation, it is clear that we are all connected. We depend upon each other and upon our planet to survive and thrive. So this Earth Day (or week or month), let’s make new connections and take action for our shared future.
Sabrina S. Fu, Ellicott City
