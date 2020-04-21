Earth Day, even in isolation, is a reminder we are all connected | READER COMMENTARY

This year, instead of the usual bustle of traveling to multiple Earth Day events, we will celebrate by connecting remotely with others and, hopefully, by connecting with nature in a local park or backyard. It will be a quiet Earth Week, but quiet can be useful for savoring small pleasures, reflecting on our priorities, and recommitting to the things that we hold dear. In the face of uncertainty and global challenges, we can commit to actions such as getting involved with the Environmental Voters Project, planting a native garden or learning more about local and national environmental groups (“Celebrating Earth Day in Howard County is even more important during the coronavirus pandemic,” April 21).