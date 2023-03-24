Dutch Ruppersberger: Earmark changes will hurt, not help Americans | READER COMMENTARY

Kevin McCarthy speaks during a news conference at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. House Republicans narrowly voted Wednesday, March 17, to allow their members to seek earmarks but only under certain conditions. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File) (J. Scott Applewhite)

The Baltimore area has received millions of federal dollars to advance local efforts to create jobs, make health care more convenient, fight drug addiction and reduce the crime that comes with it. For example, the Community College of Baltimore County last year received funding to expand its training program for truck drivers — with the goal of enrolling more women and veterans. Towson University received funds to encourage more students to pursue education degrees to help address a significant teacher shortage throughout our region.

I recently helped secure hundreds of thousands of dollars to educate Harford County middle schoolers about the dangers of opioid addiction. And I received still more for MedStar’s Harbor Hospital to operate a clinic-on-wheels in Baltimore’s impoverished Cherry Hill neighborhood.

All of these efforts received “community project funding” through a congressional process more commonly known as earmarks. But new and shortsighted changes to what types of projects qualify will severely kneecap the ability of lawmakers like me to help the people in my district and directly meet their needs.

Republicans, who now hold the majority in the U.S. House of Representatives, have decided to exclude projects that fall under three of the 12 appropriations bills that fund the federal government as a whole — eliminating projects like health care centers, community colleges and many neighborhood amenities like swimming pools.

When House Democrats restored the earmark process last year, we did so with extreme caution and rigorous oversight to avoid past abuses. As a member of the House Appropriations Committee, I cheered reforms meant to improve accountability and transparency. For example, all project requests must meet a verifiable need and have documented community support. Only state or local governments and certain nonprofits can receive funding — no businesses. Every request must be posted publicly online. Lawmakers must certify they have no financial interest in the project.

We capped the number of projects each member could submit for consideration, in addition to capping total spending on earmarks to 1 percent of the government’s discretionary budget.

My colleagues on both sides of the aisle agreed that the process we created worked. In fact, Republicans themselves made 1,461 requests for projects last year. The process was responsible and ethical.

Instead of building on this success, House Republicans instead have recklessly decided to reduce the availability of resources that have unequivocally benefited our communities.

The foolish decision panders to extreme conservative ideologues who are hyper-fixated on a handful of earmarks that, last year, went to “woke” programs they disliked but, again, had demonstrable need and evidence of community support. That met the accountability standards we all agreed upon together.

This won’t save the federal government one dime. It simply means Washington bureaucrats will determine how federal funds will be spent in Maryland, Baltimore and our suburbs, rather than those elected to represent them.

I know my district’s communities and their issues and I talk to the people working on them day in and day out. These are our local leaders on the front lines. Shouldn’t they have a say in how tax dollars are spent or at least be able to request funds? I am disappointed that, this year at least, I will not have the same opportunity to advocate for the needs of my district and constituents thanks to this political maneuver at the expense of the greater good.

— C.A. Dutch Ruppersberger

The writer, a Democrat, represents Maryland’s 2nd congressional district in the U.S. House of Representatives.

