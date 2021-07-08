U.S. taxpayers get new servings of wasteful pork | READER COMMENTARY

After a 10-year hiatus, the U.S. Congress has apparently decided to bring back spending boondoggles also known as “earmarks” (”Once derided as ‘pork,’ earmarks have changed — and Democratic lawmakers say the reformed spending requests can help Maryland,” June 30).
These little gems of pork are usually wasteful, add to our already ballooning deficit and hold up important legislation necessary to run the government. Democrats and some Republicans apparently believe that trillions of dollars of spending isn’t enough. We need more projects to help favored interest groups and, more importantly, help reelections of incumbents.
Maryland congressional Democrats are all lined up with their hands out looking for goodies. But one Maryland congressman isn’t. Who is that exception to the rule? Why it is none other than The Sun’s favorite whipping boy, Rep. Andy Harris. Perhaps The Sun can hold its nose and praise the only Maryland congressman who doesn’t believe that taxpayer money is his own personal bank account.
Robert C. Erlandson, Lutherville
