Congressional earmarks have their place | READER COMMENTARY

As a retired transportation professional (having served as deputy secretary of the Pennsylvania transportation department and state highway director in Colorado), I have always supported so-called earmarks when applied intelligently and transparently (”Once derided as ‘pork,’ earmarks have changed — and Democratic lawmakers say the reformed spending requests can help Maryland,” June 30).
All machines require some grease to run smoothly, and a political machine is no different. Earmarks help gain the support of individual legislators and help gain passage of necessary legislation. Absent earmarks, the decision as to which individual road- or bridge construction- or repair- project to fund is left to a state’s governor upon the advice of the experts in his transportation department. Done properly, departments of transportation will consider such factors as traffic volume, accident rate, the impact on surrounding neighborhood, condition of the existing facility and community support to the proposal.
If applied intelligently, the earmarked project would be selected by the senator or representative in consultation with the governor and his transportation agency to make sure that the project makes sense, fills an urgent need, has community support and that the cost estimate is reasonable. That is how the process always worked in Pennsylvania and Colorado in my experience and that is how it should work throughout the country in the future.
Jack Kinstlinger, Towson
Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.