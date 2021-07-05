Congressional earmarks have their place | READER COMMENTARY

All machines require some grease to run smoothly, and a political machine is no different. Earmarks help gain the support of individual legislators and help gain passage of necessary legislation. Absent earmarks, the decision as to which individual road- or bridge construction- or repair- project to fund is left to a state’s governor upon the advice of the experts in his transportation department. Done properly, departments of transportation will consider such factors as traffic volume, accident rate, the impact on surrounding neighborhood, condition of the existing facility and community support to the proposal.